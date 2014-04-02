SINGAPORE April 2 Blumont Group Ltd, a
Singapore-listed company at the centre of a penny-stock crash
last year, said on Wednesday that one of its subsidiaries has
been asked to assist with a police investigation in the
city-state.
The company said that its subsidiary, G1 Investments, has
been contacted by the Commercial Affairs Dept. (CAD), the police
force's white-collar crime unit, and asked for all corporate
electronic data from January 2011 to now related to its
executive chairman, Neo Kim Hock, and executive director James
Hong.
The company said the investigation is in relation to an
offence under the Securities and Futures Act. Hong has also been
asked to assist the CAD directly, it said.
Blumont, which mainly invests in mining assets, was one of
three companies whose share prices crashed last October and
wiped out around S$8 billion ($6.35 billion) in market value in
just two days after huge run-ups in their share values. The
scandal led to a series of proposed reforms to the city-state's
stock trading rules.
"The business and operations of the company are not affected
by the investigations and will continue as normal," Blumont said
in a statement to Singapore's stock exchange.
Blumont's chairman, Alexander Molyneux, could not be reached
for comment and the public relations agency that acts for the
company had no comment on the developments.
($1 = 1.2591 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Andrew Toh; Editing by Matt
Driskill)