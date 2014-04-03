* Blumont, LionGold, Asiasons lost $6.35 billion market
value in October
* Authorities investigating possible breach of securities
act
* Police contact Blumont, LionGold; Asiasons says no order
from police
By Anshuman Daga and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE April 3 Singapore's police force and
central bank are looking into suspected trading irregularities
in three companies at the centre of last year's penny-stock
crash that led to a sharp fall in trading volume in the
city-state's equity market.
Share prices in Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp
Ltd and Asiasons Ltd plunged last October,
wiping out around S$8 billion ($6.35 billion) in market value in
just two days after huge run-ups. The scandal led to a series of
proposed reforms to the city-state's stock trading rules.
Late on Wednesday, the central bank said it is working with
white collar crime police unit the Commercial Affairs Department
(CAD) on possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act
related to trading in those three stocks on Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX).
"What you are seeing is the second stage of the
investigation after the initial review by SGX," said one person
with knowledge of the matter. "Since the SGX has no power to
enforce any possible criminal wrongdoing, they have to turn to
the CAD in the next phase of this saga."
Blumont said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, G1
Investments, had been contacted by the CAD and been asked for
all corporate electronic data from January 2011 relating to its
executive chairman, Neo Kim Hock, and executive director James
Hong.
Blumont, which mainly invests in mining assets, said the
investigation is in relation to an offence under the Securities
and Futures Act, without giving any further details.
In a statement on Thursday, Asiasons said neither the
company or its subsidiaries nor any of its directors and
officers have received any notice or order from any governmental
authorities to assist in the investigation.
LionGold said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, LionGold
Investments Pte Ltd, and the company has been informed by the
CAD of a similar investigation.
WIDE-RANGING PROBES
Shares of LionGold, Blumont and Asiasons declined between 2
and 15 percent on Thursday.
Blumont's chairman-designate, Alexander Molyneux, said the
company was not able to comment further on the matter.
Another Singapore company, Magnus Energy Group Ltd
, said two of its subsidiaries and one former
subsidiary have also been asked to help the CAD with
investigations. Magnus Energy is a shareholder in LionGold,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Three other stocks linked via shareholdings or directors to
the three companies at the centre of the scandal have also asked
for their shares to be suspended.
Trading in ISR Capital, IPCO International Ltd
and Annica Holdings, has been halted pending
announcements.
Singapore has emerged as one of Asia's leading financial
centres, but its stock market has struggled recently with a drop
in trading volumes and "ultra penny stocks", which trade for as
little at S$0.001 and are the most actively traded shares.
($1 = 1.2591 Singapore dollars)
