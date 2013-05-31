BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
LONDON May 31 Blur (Group) PLC : * $11.5M fundraise to capitalise on first mover advantage in s-Commerce * Has conditionally raised $11.5 million through a placing * Placing of 5,077,263 new ordinary shares at 150 pence per share
YANGON, May 31 Authorities in Myanmar will investigate a video that appears to show members of the armed forces beating, kicking and violently interrogating several people, the government said on Wednesday.