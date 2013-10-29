Oct 29 Direct-selling company CVSL Inc
has offered to buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million,
Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the
matter.
CVSL offered to pay $16.75 a share for Blyth, which sells
candles, fragrances and ViSalus weight-loss products, Bloomberg
reported. ()
The offer, which was extended last week in a letter to
Blyth, could be made public by CVSL as soon as Tuesday, the
report said.
Blyth, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, reported revenue of
$211.7 million for the second quarter, down 32 percent from a
year earlier, due to slumping sales of ViSalus, and the company
cut its full-year earnings outlook in August.
Reuters could not reach both CVSL and Blyth for comment
outside U.S. business hours.