LONDON Jan 23 British discount retailer B&M said like-for-like sales in the key Christmas period rose 4.5 percent, helped by strong sales of decorations and gifts, and keeping it on track to meet market expectations for the year.

The group said sales for the 13 weeks to 27 December, its third quarter, in its 417 UK stores increased 20.5 percent to 493.8 million pounds ($740.6 million).

($1 = 0.6668 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)