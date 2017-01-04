BRIEF-India's Competent Automobiles Company March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
LONDON Jan 4 Britain's B&M European Value Retail said it saw strong trading in its peak Christmas period, helping UK like-for-like sales rise 7.2 percent in its third quarter.
Chief Executive Simon Arora said the general merchandise group's performance showed the strength of its value-based offer.
"We have delivered our best ever Christmas trading and served over 5.5 million customers in a single week in the UK alone as we continue to gain market share," he said on Wednesday.
"Our German business Jawoll has also performed well and our first steps towards a faster pace of expansion are going to plan."
The company reported total group revenue of 789.1 million pounds ($967 million) for the quarter, up 20.5 percent in constant currency. ($1 = 0.8159 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
MOSCOW, May 30 Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said on Tuesday it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo .