LONDON Nov 15 B&M European Value Retail
, the fast-growing British discount chain, reported a 15
percent rise in first-half core earnings and said it expected to
meet expectations for the full year as it continued an
aggressive store opening programme.
The company, chaired by former Tesco boss Terry Leahy, said
on Tuesday it was on track to open 69 new stores in its 2016-17
year -- 50 in the UK and 19 in Germany, where it trades as
Jawoll.
Some 20 net new stores were opened in its first half in the
UK, including its 500th store. A net ten were opened in Germany.
Liverpool, north west England-based B&M, which trades as B&M
Bargains and B&M Homestore, made adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 99.2
million pounds ($123.9 million) in the six months to Sept. 24,
on group revenue up 18.9 percent to 1.11 billion pounds.
It increased its interim dividend by 18.8 percent to 1.9
pence.
"We are mindful of the current economic uncertainties in the
UK but given the strength of our retail model and with the full
benefits now flowing from the step change investments we made
last year ... we are confident of meeting expectations during
the remainder of this year," said Chief Executive Simon Arora.
Analysts are on average forecasting a 2016-17 EBITDA of 230
million pounds, according to Reuters data, up from 203 million
pounds in 2015-16.
Shares in B&M, down 13 percent so far this year, closed on
Monday at 239.1 pence, valuing the business at 2.4 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
