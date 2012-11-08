LONDON Nov 8 Blackstone, BC Partners and KKR
are among a handful of private equity firms left in the running
for discount retailer B&M, banking sources said on Thursday.
Rothschild is running the sale process for a significant
stake in the company, which has a price tag of 850 million
pounds ($1.36 billion).
The trio of private equity firms made it through to the
second round of the auction process after first round bids were
submitted last week, several bankers said. Private equity house
Clayton Dubilier & Rice has also made it through, one of the
bankers said.
Cinven is not going through to the next phase. Apax & CVC
were close to the process, several bankers added.
Blackstone, BC Partners, Cinven and KKR declined to comment
and Clayton Dubilier & Rice could not be reached for comment.
Bankers are putting together debt packages of around 400
million pounds ($639.50 million) to back a buyout or 4 to 4.5
times B&M's approximate 90 million pound EBITDA.
Debt will be provided either all through senior leveraged
loans or through a combination of senior leveraged loans and
mezzanine debt. Leverage could be pushed to around 6.5 to 7
times after taking into account the store's leasing agreements,
which is concerning some bankers.
B&M, owned by brothers Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora, has
over 290 stores throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern
Ireland and employs over 10,000 staff. The sale could catapult
the three among the richest families in the UK.
The Liverpool-headquartered company sells a range of
products including toys, furniture and foodstuffs and has over
two million customers a week, according to its website.
The business has attracted a lot of interest from private
equity firms as the discount retail sector is seen as an
attractive business to own in the current difficult economic
climate where people have been tightening their belts.