LONDON, June 10 UK discount chain B&M has narrowed the price range for its London initial public offering (IPO) to 260-280 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The new guidance gives the company, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, an equity value of up to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).

Last month sources told Reuters that B&M had set its price range at 230-290 pence a share.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)