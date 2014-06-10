Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 10 UK discount chain B&M has narrowed the price range for its London initial public offering (IPO) to 260-280 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The new guidance gives the company, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, an equity value of up to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).
Last month sources told Reuters that B&M had set its price range at 230-290 pence a share.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.