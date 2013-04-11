NEW YORK, April 11 Business technology maker BMC
Software Inc is expected to receive final takeover bids
on April 22, with buyers narrowing down to two private equity
groups, four people close to the matter said on Thursday.
Buyout firm Thoma Bravo has joined a bidding group led by
KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP, while Bain Capital LLC
and Golden Gate Capital remain teamed up for the auction, the
people added. The private equity firms are finalizing financing
for their respective bids, the sources said.
Shares of Houston, Texas-based software company were trading
at $44.64 per share on Thursday.
KKR, TPG, Golden Gate declined to comment. BMC, Bain, Golden
Gate, Thoma Bravo did not respond to requests for comments.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; additional reporting by Soyoung
Kim and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)