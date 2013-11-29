RABAT Nov 29 Morocco's BMCE Bank plans to use $300 million raised in a bond sale to accelerate expansion across Africa, its managing director said on Friday.

The bank last week become the first private financial institution from North Africa to issue bonds in the international capital markets.

Other Moroccan firms including Attijariwafa Bank, Banque Centrale Populaire and phosphate monopoly OCP are also considering foreign bond issues because of the small size of the domestic market and the lack of liquidity.

"We already have a presence in the Africa's French-speaking countries. Now we are targeting the Anglo-phone countries, where there is promising economic growth," BMCE managing director Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi told Reuters, without elaborating. "We will announce our next step when we take a decision."

The bank, which increased net profit to 595 million dirhams ($70 million) in the first half of 2013, is facing rising bad loans in Morocco, its main source of income. It has subsidiaries in 17 sub-Saharan African countries, which make up 30 percent of earnings.

BMCE's five-year bond's yield was at 6.50 pct, or a 200 basis point spread over the Moroccan sovereign bonds. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Pravin Char)