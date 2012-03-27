RABAT, March 27 Morocco-based BMCE Bank
posted a 4 percent rise in 2011 net profit as an
increased market share in core banking and revenues from African
markets helped it offset depressed stock market activity and
higher bad debt provisions.
Morocco's third biggest bank, led by local magnate Othmane
Benjelloun, made 850 million dirhams ($100 million) net profit
last year, or 4.94 dirhams per share.
BMCE said on Tuesday net operating income, which it referred
to as net banking income, rose 8 percent to 8.14 billion
dirhams, with the contribution of African subsidiaries rising to
41 percent in 2011 versus 35 percent in 2010.
BMCE Bank holds a 59.4 percent stake in Bank of Africa,
which is active in 21 African countries.
The lender's market shares in loans and deposits rose by 0.1
percent and 0.3 percent to 13.1 and 14.6 percent respectively.
Loans rose 13 percent to 121.34 billion dirhams in 2011
while deposits grew by 5 percent to 139.15 billion dirhams, it
said.
BMCE significantly reduced the losses of its London
subsidiary, MediCapital.
The bank said it was constrained by lower activities on the
securities brokerage industry amid a sluggish stock market and
the absence of certain one-off revenues.
The main index of Morocco's stock exchange lost 13
percent in 2011 amid a drop in trading activity induced mostly
by regional political instability and the repercussions of the
global financial crisis.
Shares in the bank were down 1.1 percent to 204.5 dirhams by
1247 GMT. The stock fell 18 percent in 2011 and has lost 3.2
percent since the start of 2012.
"BMCE did well in 2011 and continues to enjoy a decent
financial flexibility when you consider its loan-to-deposit
ratio amid the liquidity squeeze in the domestic market," said a
senior trader on the Casablanca bourse.
"The problem it has is its stock price which remains far too
pricey considering its earnings per share," the trader added.
($1 = 8.3879 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Souhail Karam. Editing by Jane Merriman)