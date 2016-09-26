BRIEF-China Banking clarifies article published in the Philippine Star article “China Bank Woos Rcbc For Merger Talks”
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
RABAT, Sept 26 Morocco's BMCE Bank on Monday reported an 18 percent rise in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders to 1.25 billion dirhams ($129 million).
Consolidated net banking income rose 13 percent to 6.7 billion dirhams, it said in a statement.
($1 = 9.6845 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.