Feb 1 BMC Software Inc's
third-quarter profit handily beat estimates, but the business
software maker reported weak sales as license bookings at its
enterprise services management unit -- its biggest business --
fell by nearly a fourth.
The company, however, raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast range to $3.26 to $3.34 a share, from $3.21 to $3.31 a
share.
BMC Software's ESM products, which help manage networks,
databases and storage, bring in two-thirds of total revenue.
Total bookings slipped 12 percent.
Third-quarter net income rose to $119.9 million, or 71 cents
a share, from $109.1 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.
Profit excluding special items was 93 cents a share, while
revenue rose 2 percent to $548 million.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 82 cents a
share, on revenue of about $556 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.