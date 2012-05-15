May 15 Hedge fund group Elliott said it
nominated a slate of five directors to BMC Software's
board, a day after the business software maker adopted a
shareholder rights plan to help stave off a potential
acquisition.
The hedge fund, which owns a 5.5 percent stake in BMC,
expressed disappointment in the company's disinterest in
"exploring opportunities".
In a letter to the BMC, Elliott said the board should
immediately engage in a serious effort to pursue a sale of the
company, and urged a full review of strategic alternatives.
On Monday, Elliott notified BMC that it had acquired a more
that 5 percent stake in the company and that it plans to
nominate a slate of directors.
Shares of BMC Software closed at $43.92 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.