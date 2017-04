BMC Software Inc said on Monday it agreed to be acquired by a private equity group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital Corp for about $6.9 billion.

The offer price of $46.25 a share represents a scant premium to BMC's Friday close of $45.42. The company's stock has risen 4.5 percent since March 21, when Reuters reported that private equity groups were looking to buy the business software maker.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)