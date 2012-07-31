BRIEF-Harte Gold announces $20 mln bought deal private placement
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
July 31 BMC Software Inc's quarterly profit fell almost 50 percent as the business software maker on a strong dollar and economic headwinds.
The company's earnings fell to $54.1 million, or 33 cents per share in the first quarter, from $95.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 65 cents per share.
Revenue rose marginally to $504.4 million.
* Petroteq Energy Inc provides development and operational update from its southwest Texas property