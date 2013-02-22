MADRID Feb 22 Spanish stock market operator BME's net profit fell 12.7 percent to 135.5 million euros ($179 million) in 2012, after transaction volumes sank last year.

BME marginally missed analysts' forecast for a 138.5 million euro net profit, according to a Reuters poll.

Its sales came in at 296 million euros in 2012, also missing forecasts of 302 million euros.

Trading volumes fell 24 percent last year compared to 2011 levels, BME said in January this year. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)