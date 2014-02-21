MADRID Feb 21 Spanish stock market operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles reported on Friday an annual 5.7 percent rise in full-year net profit to 143 million euros, boosted by a surge in trading as investors regained confidence in Spain.

The figure was in line with a Reuters poll forecast for 143 million.

Revenues grew 3.9 percent to 308 million euros in 2013 from a year earlier, boosted by a 22 percent rise in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Emma Pinedo)