MADRID Oct 31 Spanish stock market operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles reported a nine-month net profit of 105.2 million euros ($311.2 million) on Thursday, barely up on the year-ago figure despite a 7 percent jump in third quarter profit to 33.1 million euros.

Nine-month revenues fell by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 226 million euros. However, performance between July and September improved thanks to a rise in trading volumes on its exchanges as investors regained confidence in Spain.

BME's revenues for the third quarter rose 2.8 percent to 72.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)