MADRID Oct 31 Spanish stock market operator
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles reported a nine-month net
profit of 105.2 million euros ($311.2 million) on Thursday,
barely up on the year-ago figure despite a 7 percent jump in
third quarter profit to 33.1 million euros.
Nine-month revenues fell by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 226
million euros. However, performance between July and September
improved thanks to a rise in trading volumes on its exchanges as
investors regained confidence in Spain.
BME's revenues for the third quarter rose 2.8 percent to
72.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)