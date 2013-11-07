BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
MADRID Nov 7 Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it had placed a 5.34 percent stake in Spain's stock market operator BME belonging to the Bank of Spain at a price of 27.35 euros per share, or a total of 122 million euros ($165 million).
Shares in BME closed at 28.495 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent