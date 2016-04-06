SAO PAULO, April 5 Sao Paulo bourse operator BM&FBOVESPA has acquired a 4.1 percent stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB with an investment of 640 million pesos ($36.3 million), the Brazilian bourse said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

BM&FBOVESPA said its investment in the 120-year-old Mexican stock market was worth about 136 million reais ($36.97 million).

BM&FBOVESPA said it will continue to study other opportunities to expand in adjacent business areas. ($1 = 17.6332 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 3.6789 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)