SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Standard and Poor's decision
to downgrade Brazil's sovereign ratings to junk status could
trigger an exit of long-term capital needed to bolster
investment and shelve a number of planned initial public
offerings, the top executive at Brazil's sole listed exchange
told Reuters on Thursday.
The Brazilian government did not have a clear understanding
that the loss of investment grade ratings could lead to a rising
cost of capital for the nation's companies and make it harder
for them to create jobs, said Edemir Pinto, chief executive
officer of BM&FBovespa SA, in a phone interview.
