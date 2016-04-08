BRASILIA, April 8 BM&FBovespa SA
expects an accounting loss of about 470 million reais ($127.81
million) on its sale of a four percent stake in larger peer CME
Group Inc, Latin America's largest financial exchange
operator said.
São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa announced the sale of 13.6
million Class A common shares in CME on Thursday, fetching at
least $1.254 billion as it raises funds to buy a Brazilian
rival.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source, that Cetip
SA Mercados Organizados CTIP3.SA had agreed on terms of a
revamped, unsolicited offer from BM&FBovespa.
A takeover would make BM&FBovespa the dominant exchange in
Brazil, controlling depositary and clearing activities for all
types of financial assets and providing investors with
proprietary market data.
Cetip is Latin America's largest depositary of financial
securities with a vast over-the-counter, fixed-income
derivatives operation.
($1 = 3.6773 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)