SAO PAULO May 12 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange, wants to expand further across Latin America, following the purchase of a 8 percent stake in Chile's Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Tuesday.

"The way we announced the purchase of the 8 percent stake in the Chilean bourse last week, we want to continue to expand across latin America," Pinto said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)