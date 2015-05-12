BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO May 12 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange, wants to expand further across Latin America, following the purchase of a 8 percent stake in Chile's Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Tuesday.
"The way we announced the purchase of the 8 percent stake in the Chilean bourse last week, we want to continue to expand across latin America," Pinto said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations