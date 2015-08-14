SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazil's government plans to
gradually eliminate tax-deductible interest on equity payments
could inflict damage to the nation's capital markets, the top
executive at boruse operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday.
The incentives, known as JCP in Brazil, are a sort of
dividend payment that are treated as an expense in balance
sheet, reducing taxable income. In the opinion of BM&FBovespa
Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto, an eventual scrapping of
JCP "would have an impact on the market.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
Editing by W Simon)