(Adds background, comments from paragraph 2)
By Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Plans by Brazil's ruling party
to phase out tax-deductible interest on equity payments in a
move to plug a swelling budget gap could harm the nation's
capital markets, the top executive at bourse operator
BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday.
The government is looking to change the way the payments - a
type of dividend publicly traded companies book as an expense to
cut taxable income - are calculated to raise up to 18 billion
reais ($5.2 billion) in additional, recurring revenue.
A proposal recently introduced by Senator Gleisi Hoffman of
the ruling Workers' Party calls for the use of 50 percent of the
so-called TJLP interest rate, a below-market rate, for the
calculation of the payments next year. That percentage will fall
to zero in 2018, meaning that companies will pay interest on
equity based on much higher borrowing costs.
"If this proposal is approved, it will obviously have an
impact on the market," BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer
Edemir Pinto said at an event to discuss the company's
second-quarter earnings. "But we have to understand that we're
going through a fiscal crunch and we'll have to adapt to it."
The tax plan is another setback for a market that has
underperformed its peers in recent years as state intervention
and political turmoil mounted and capital market activity
stagnated. The benchmark Bovespa index is down 4 percent this
year, partly on news of the end of incentives for the equity
payments.
Credit Suisse Securities analyst Andrew Campbell and others
expect Brazil's largest dividend payers to suffer the most if
the proposal is approved because a higher base of calculation
for the payments could weigh down profits and market value.
Companies that paid most of their dividends in the form of
interest on equity include state-run oil firm Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, the top three publicly listed banks
and Telefonica Brasil SA.
In a recent study, analysts at Banco BTG Pactual found that
in a sample of 39 listed companies in Brazil, the elimination of
the tax incentive would trigger an 8 percent average decline in
earnings by 2018.
(Editing by W Simon and Paul Simao)