SAO PAULO Nov 14 BM&FBovespa SA,
Brazil's sole listed financial bourse company, plans to create
more exchange-traded fund products in the risk management, real
estate, commodities and fixed-income markets in coming months, a
seniro executive said on Friday.
The decision follows a growing partnership between the São
Paulo-based company and S&P Dow Jones Indexes, said Eduardo
Guardia, senior voce president for products and investor
relations, at an event to discuss third-quarter results.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, or S&P DJI, is a joint venture
between McGraw Hill Financial Inc, CME Group Inc
, and News Corp that was launched in 2012.
