SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's exchange BM&FBovespa SA on Thursday posted net income of 2.01 billion reais ($520 million), well above the 413 million reais forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The result was boosted by the sale of part of BM&FBovespa's stake in the CME group, according to a securities filing. Excluding the sale, net income was 393 million reais, up 65 percent from the previous year.

($1 = 3.8 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)