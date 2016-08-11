SAO PAULO Aug 11 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, posted a net loss of 114 million reais ($36.2 million)in the second quarter on Thursday due to an adverse currency effect related to the sale of its stake at CME Group, the company said in a statement.

Excluding the non-recurring item, the exchange posted net income of 497 million reais, compared with an average consensus estimate of 397.82 million reais. Management plans to discuss results at an event on Friday.

($1 = 3.142 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Diane Craft)