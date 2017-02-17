SAO PAULO Feb 17 BM&F Bovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse operator, reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net profit of 927.9 million reais ($299.3 million), reversing a loss of 407.7 million reais in the same period a year earlier.

In a securities filing, the bourse said adjusted net profit came in at 675.8 million reais, beating average analysts estimates of 599 million reais.

($1 = 3.10 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)