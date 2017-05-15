BRIEF-Montebalito to invest 8 mln euros to build luxury villas in Madrid
* TO BUY SEVERAL PARCELS OF LAND TO BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN MADRID WITH AN INVESTMENT OF 8 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO May 15 B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA, Brazil's largest exchange operator, expects to conclude in 18 months most of the integration between rivals BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA Mercados Organizados that created the company, IR director Daniel Sonder told analysts on Monday.
The company expects annual synergies to reach around 100 million reais ($32 million) within three years, Sonder Said.
($1 = 3.1044 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TO BUY SEVERAL PARCELS OF LAND TO BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN MADRID WITH AN INVESTMENT OF 8 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: