SAO PAULO May 15 B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA, Brazil's largest exchange operator, expects to conclude in 18 months most of the integration between rivals BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA Mercados Organizados that created the company, IR director Daniel Sonder told analysts on Monday.

The company expects annual synergies to reach around 100 million reais ($32 million) within three years, Sonder Said.

($1 = 3.1044 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)