SAO PAULO Aug 13 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse operator, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after revenue in the derivatives segments soared.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company rose to 318.27 million reais ($91 million) last quarter, above the estimate of 309 million reais in profit in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.5005 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)