BRIEF-Italy's Ubi Banca says has finalised acquisition of three small banks
* has finalised acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti
SAO PAULO Aug 13 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse operator, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after revenue in the derivatives segments soared.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company rose to 318.27 million reais ($91 million) last quarter, above the estimate of 309 million reais in profit in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.5005 Brazilian reais)
* Toshiba corp to have its current auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata handle its earnings for FY ended March 31