BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
SAO PAULO May 12 B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA, Brazil's largest exchange operator, posted a 56 percent drop in quarterly net income on Friday due to the costs of a merger creating the company out of rivals BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.
Net profit fell from a year earlier to 209 million reais, far below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 504 million reais. Excluding one-time effects related to the merger, profit rose 10 percent to 524 million reais.
The newly formed exchange operator aims to invest 250 million-280 million reais and spend 1.05 billion-1.10 billion reais on operating expenses this year, the company said in its earnings release.
The company also forecast depreciation and amortization of 790 million -840 million reais and merger expenses of around 420 million reais this year - most of which fell in the first quarter.
Revenue grew 7 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 1.044 billion reais due to growth in all segments except for BM&F, which deals with financial and agricultural derivatives.
($1 = 3.1222 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.