SAO PAULO Nov 13 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting the impact of a renegotiation of tax liabilities.

Net income came in at 238.4 million reais($92.1 million) in the quarter ended in September, compared with the average estimate of 289 million reais in a reuters poll of five analysts.

In a statement, BM&FBovespa said profit was affected by a non-recurring loss of 63 million reais stemming from the renegotiation of tax liabilities with Brazilian tax authorities.

($1 = 2.5887 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)