UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Initial public offerings in Brazil are likely to experience a revival next year as economic conditions in Latin America's largest economy show signs of improvement, executives at financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.