Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 A Brazilian tax appeals board on Wednesday delayed a ruling on the legality of tax benefits declared by the BM&FBOVESPA SA stock, commodities and futures market in 2008 and 2009 related to the merger that created the company, BM&F Bovespa said.
Brazil's tax authority Receita Federal said BM&FBOVESPA improperly amortized goodwill created during the merger to generate tax credits, BM&FBOVESPA said in a securities filing. A hearing before the board known as CARF was called for Wednesday on BM&FBOVESPA'S appeal of that ruling, but was suspended after a panel member asked to review evidence. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Updates 2017 guidance and declares second quarter dividend