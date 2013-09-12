SAO PAULO, Sept 12 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's only financial exchange operator, did not make changes in its benchmark Bovespa stock index because of a tumble in the share price of cash-strapped oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Thursday.

Changes to the Bovespa "had been considered for quite a long time, they didn't brew because of short-term situations," Pinto said at an event to present the new methodology in São Paulo. The changes were the first since 1968, and aimed at better reflecting the new reality of Brazil, the second-largest emerging market economy.