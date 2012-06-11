SAO PAULO, June 11 Brazilian companies face a "hard time" listing their shares in the first half of this year, but such transactions may resume in the second half, the chief executive of BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, said on Monday.

The exchange might revise its projection for the number of initial public offerings and follow-on share sales this year, currently at 45, after August, Edemir Pinto, CEO of the São Paulo-based company, said.