SAO PAULO Oct 15 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, increased on Tuesday the number of stock listing segments to eight from a prior four, in a bid to stimulate companies to go public in Latin America's largest equity market.

As part of a set of changes unveiled on Tuesday, the Bovespa Mais segment aimed at listings of small-sized companies will now migrate from an over-the-counter platform to an exchange one, BM&FBovespa said in a statement. A minimum free-float level was proposed for companies seeking to list in the Nível 1 and Nível 2 listing chapters - the ones with more relaxed corporate governance standards.