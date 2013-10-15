BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 15 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, increased on Tuesday the number of stock listing segments to eight from a prior four, in a bid to stimulate companies to go public in Latin America's largest equity market.
As part of a set of changes unveiled on Tuesday, the Bovespa Mais segment aimed at listings of small-sized companies will now migrate from an over-the-counter platform to an exchange one, BM&FBovespa said in a statement. A minimum free-float level was proposed for companies seeking to list in the Nível 1 and Nível 2 listing chapters - the ones with more relaxed corporate governance standards.
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.