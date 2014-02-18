SAO PAULO Feb 18 BM&FBovespa SA received approval from two Brazilian regulatory agencies for permission to operate a platform to register, clear and settle certain securities, in a key step as Brazil's sole financial exchange seeks to expand into over-the-counter fixed income instruments.

According to a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa's iBalcão post-trading platform for the over-the-counter securities market was approved by securities industry watchdog CVM and the central bank. The iBalcão platform will initially offer registration, clearing and settlement services for certificates of deposit (CDBs), real estate-backed credit notes (LCIs) and structures notes (COEs), the São Paulo-based bourse said.

The exchange expected regulatory approval for the product by April, BM&FBovespa executives said at an event last week.