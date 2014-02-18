UPDATE 2-Competition ruling could resolve bidding war for Australia's Tatts: investors
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
SAO PAULO Feb 18 BM&FBovespa SA received approval from two Brazilian regulatory agencies for permission to operate a platform to register, clear and settle certain securities, in a key step as Brazil's sole financial exchange seeks to expand into over-the-counter fixed income instruments.
According to a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa's iBalcão post-trading platform for the over-the-counter securities market was approved by securities industry watchdog CVM and the central bank. The iBalcão platform will initially offer registration, clearing and settlement services for certificates of deposit (CDBs), real estate-backed credit notes (LCIs) and structures notes (COEs), the São Paulo-based bourse said.
The exchange expected regulatory approval for the product by April, BM&FBovespa executives said at an event last week.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, May 1 as markets are closed for Maharashtra Din and May Day) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal at an industry event