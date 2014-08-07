SAO PAULO Aug 7 BM&FBovespa SA, which operates Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, posted on Thursday second-quarter net income that largely met analysts estimates.

Profit at the São Paulo-based company reached 250.1 million reais ($109 million) in the quarter, compared with an average 249 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

($1 = 2.30 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)