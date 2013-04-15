BRIEF-China Union Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
SAO PAULO, April 15 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, named former Brazilian senior government official Pedro Parente as chairman on Monday, replacing Arminio Fraga Neto.
Parente was a former chief of staff in the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. The company announced the decision in a securities filing.
KIEV, April 14 A key reformer at Ukraine's Naftogaz announced her resignation on Friday from the state-run firm's supervisory board, amid concerns that reforms to the country's graft-ridden energy sector could be reversed.