* Wave of delistings to have limited impact-CEO
* Says meeting half of prior IPO goal would be "good"
* Overall outlook for IPOs remains "very strong"
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 A recent wave of equity
delistings and initial public offering cancellations in Brazil
are unlikely to permanently affect BM&FBovespa,
Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, executives said on
Wednesday.
IPOs, seen in the last decade as a symbol of Brazil's
buoyant capital markets, have languished in the past two years
as prices sank for many names that went public.
In the case of delistings, companies are opting to go
private to cut transparency and legal costs associated with
their listing.
For BM&FBovespa, "the situation is nothing but the
reflection of a difficult market moment. This is just a normal
market development that should improve when confidence gets
back," Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on a conference call to
discuss second-quarter results.
Stagnant revenue from capital market listings put the brakes
on an otherwise robust quarter for revenue at the Sao
Paulo-based bourse. Net revenue rose 15.7 percent to a record
541.15 million reais ($267 million) in the second quarter from a
year earlier.
Income from securities listings rose a meager 1.1 percent in
the same period.
Pinto said on the call that his prior estimate of between 40
and 50 IPOs and follow-on offerings this year with a market
value of up to 55 billion reais is unlikely to happen. Instead,
"if half of that projection actually happens it would be very,
very good for the market."
His remarks signal that investors, who last year steered
clear of most IPOs in Brazil as Europe's debt crisis worsened,
may keep shunning companies with insufficient track records,
poor earnings visibility, or vulnerability to a downturn.
"In general the outlook for IPOs remains very solid, very
strong in our market," Pinto added. "This is not a situation to
particularly worry about."
Instead of IPOs, more investors have been buying Brazilian
follow-on offerings in which risk is easier to assess.
So far, only four IPOs have priced this year in Latin
America's largest economy - and stocks for those companies were
trading in line or slightly below their listing price.
Another six IPO attempts folded due to challenging market
conditions or the inability to lure potential buyers.
On Wednesday, Biosev, the Brazilian unit of global
commodities company Louis Dreyfus Corp, scrapped IPO
plans.
The company recently raised $210 million in financing from a
pool of banks - helping ease funding needs that it sought to
meet through the IPO.
VOLUME GROWTH SUSTAINABLE
Shares of BM&FBovespa gained 1.7 percent to 11.99 reais
after the company lowered its estimate for operating expenses
this year to a range between 560 million reais and 580 million
reais - from as much as 590 million reais previously.
The exchange operator posted 299.99 million reais in
second-quarter profit during the quarter, up 2 percent from a
year earlier and jumped 7 percent from 280.4 million reais in
the first three months of the year.
The result missed the average estimate of 317.7 million
reais in a Reuters poll of nine analysts mainly because the
company's effective tax rate rose significantly and financial
expenses climbed.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - a measure of operational profitability known as
EBITDA - jumped 29 percent to 403.8 million reais, slightly
above the poll's target of 398.8 million reais in the period.
Revenue per contract at the equities and derivatives
segments fell 3.3 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting the
higher volume of interest-rate derivatives traded in the period
- a cheaper contract than those for currency and offshore rates
futures.
Cash-equity margins fell after the share of high-frequency
trading rose slightly on a sequential basis.
Average daily trading volumes in the Bovespa equities and
the BM&F derivatives segments hit all-time highs in the quarter
and "there is no reason to believe that trends won't remain very
solid in the long term," Chief Financial Officer Eduardo
Refinetti Guardia said in the same call.
Uncertainties related to the European debt crisis will
likely hinge on volumes in the short term, he said. Guardia
declined to give estimates for trading volumes for the coming
quarters.
It is plausible to expect a decline in trading fees over
time, Guardia said. Market participants expect at least one new
bourse to begin operations in Brazil by the start of 2014.