SAO PAULO Feb 15 BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, expects a study that assesses the impact of more competition in the industry to be ready between March and April, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Wednesday.

The São Paulo-based company reported on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell 27 percent to 191.1 million reais ($110 million) from a year earlier, the lowest since the second quarter of 2009. The result missed the 246.5 million reais estimate forecast by six analysts in a Reuters poll.