SAO PAULO May 11 A decline in Brazilian interest rates that could stretch for the coming months is fanning stronger-than-expected growth in trading volumes for rate futures contracts at BM&FBovespa, especially for the longer maturities, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said on Friday.

The so-called BM&F segment at the exchange operator, the world's third largest, is benefit ting from expectations that rates in the country may soon hit record lows, Guardia said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.