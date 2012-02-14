Feb 14 BM&FBovespa, the world's
third-biggest financial exchange, missed fourth quarter profit
estimates on Tuesday, as a decline in trading fees and higher
costs hurt performance.
It is the latest big local company to disappoint market
expectations. Last week, Brazil's largest private-sector bank,
Itau Unibanco, missed profit estimates and the
country's oil company, Petrobras, posted a 52 percent
decline in quarterly earnings.
Net income at São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa slid 27 percent to
191.1 million reais ($110 million) from the same period of 2010,
according to a securities filing. The result was well below the
246.5 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Trading in the equities and derivatives segments flagged
during the quarter as the weaker global economy weighed on
volumes. Operating expenses surged nearly 56 percent in the
fourth quarter, as well, underscoring the pressure Chief
Executive Edemir Pinto faces as new competition threatens the
exchange's dominant position in Brazil.