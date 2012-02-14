Feb 14 BM&FBovespa, the world's third-biggest financial exchange, missed fourth quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as a decline in trading fees and higher costs hurt performance.

It is the latest big local company to disappoint market expectations. Last week, Brazil's largest private-sector bank, Itau Unibanco, missed profit estimates and the country's oil company, Petrobras, posted a 52 percent decline in quarterly earnings.

Net income at São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa slid 27 percent to 191.1 million reais ($110 million) from the same period of 2010, according to a securities filing. The result was well below the 246.5 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Trading in the equities and derivatives segments flagged during the quarter as the weaker global economy weighed on volumes. Operating expenses surged nearly 56 percent in the fourth quarter, as well, underscoring the pressure Chief Executive Edemir Pinto faces as new competition threatens the exchange's dominant position in Brazil.