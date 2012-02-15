* BM&FBovespa says profit down 27 pct, misses estimates
* Fees, trading volumes tumbled in wake of Europe woes
* Results signal tough year for Brazil financial firms
* Profit misses have dominated Brazil earnings season
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 World market turmoil
drove down fourth-quarter earnings at Brazilian exchange
operator BM&FBovespa by 27 percent, underscoring the
risks facing financial firms in Latin America's largest economy
as they grow globally.
Fourth-quarter net income at the world's third-biggest
financial exchange fell to 191.1 million reais ($110 million),
the lowest since the second quarter of 2009 and easily missing
the 246.5 million reais estimate forecast by six analysts in a
Reuters poll.
The Sao Paulo-based company, the by-product of the 2008
merger of Brazil's two exchanges, suffered as investors cut back
on trading of equities and derivatives contracts after Europe's
debt crisis deteriorated in September. Lower fees and higher
expenses related to the implementation of a new trading platform
also dragged on profit in the last three months of 2011.
BM&FBovespa is the latest company in Brazil reporting
weaker-than-expected earnings, reflecting the impact of Europe's
market woes and an abrupt economic slowdown that is choking the
financial sector -- Brazil's most profitable.
The trend could lead analysts to cut 2012 earnings
estimates, a move that could cap a 15 percent rally in the
benchmark Bovespa stock index.
Analysts including Goldman Sachs Group's Carlos Macedo said
the result, while expected, was disappointing because the
quality of the revenue mix fared worse than initially thought.
The year-on-year tumble in profit was the steepest since at
least the first quarter of 2009.
BM&FBovespa's equities and derivatives segments sagged
during the quarter as concerns over a weaker global economy
dragged trading volumes down. The derivatives segment posted a
2.1 percent drop in year-on-year revenues, while the Bovespa
equities unit posted a 13.5 percent slump in revenue, the
company said in a securities filing.
Net revenue fell 0.4 percent as a result to 471.2 million
reais from the same period of 2010. The number, however, beat
the average estimate of 453.4 million reais in the poll.
Shares of BM&FBovespa have gained 26 percent this year in
the wake of rising demand for emerging market assets as a
solution to Europe's debt refinancing problems. First-quarter
earnings should strengthen after foreign investors poured a
record net $7.2 billion into domestic equities in January.
COMPETITION, EXPENSE ISSUES
Other companies in Brazil that missed fourth-quarter profit
estimates included state-controlled oil giant Petrobras
, the nation's largest private sector bank Itau
Unibanco, and Fibria, the world's largest
producer of eucalyptus pulp.
Analysts expect earnings growth in Brazil to slow to
somewhere between 6 percent and 9 percent, compared with a level
of about 12 percent in 2011.
BM&FBovespa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operational profits, sank
33 percent to 204.4 million reais from a year earlier, below the
average estimate in the Reuters poll of 286.1 million reais.
EBITDA fell to 43.4 percent of revenue in the fourth
quarter, compared with a margin of 64.5 percent in the same
period in 2010 and 70.4 percent in the third quarter.
Brazil, which has the largest financial markets in the
Americas after the United States and Canada, is considering
opening the financial exchange market to competition.
BM&FBovespa is currently the only exchange in Brazil and
shares a dominant position in custody, clearinghouse and other
trading-related services with Cetip.
Cetip, Latin America's largest clearinghouse, reports
fourth-quarter earnings on March 8.
BM&FBovespa, concerned over the entry of rivals such as
DirectEdge and BATS into Brazil, is cutting fees and spending
heavily on technology. The exchange is also facing pressure from
banks and investors to charge prices closer to international
standards for its services.
Operating expenses surged nearly 56 percent in the fourth
quarter, underscoring the pressure Chief Executive Edemir Pinto
faces as new competition threatens its dominant position.
Macedo said such a performance "is an indication of the
higher levels (of expenses) ... to come in 2012".
Net income at BM&FBovespa fell 34.5 percent from the third
quarter -- the biggest quarterly decline since a 76 percent
slump in the first quarter of 2011.
Management at BM&FBovespa will discuss fourth-quarter
earnings with investors at a conference on Wednesday.