By Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, expects between 40 companies and 45 companies to sell shares for the first time in Brazil this year, in a bet that capital market activity in Latin America's biggest economy will gather steam in coming months.

The São Paulo-based exchange, the world's third-biggest, has been in touch with some of the about 1,000 companies that could list on the domestic stock market, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on at an event on Wednesday. Currently, there are 374 companies listed on the exchange.

Pinto's remarks come as plans for what could have been the first two initial public offerings in Brazil since July sank this month. Investors are still reluctant to take on risky bets like IPOs, the mechanism that small and sometimes inexperienced companies use to raise capital, and are instead pouring money into existing stocks, where it is easier to assess risks.

"The market is a little more demanding, a fact that could ring a warning bell for companies" seeking to go public, Pinto said. "But I still see that a window of opportunity is opening for IPOs."

Pinto said, on the sidelines of the event, that the number could also include follow-on share offerings, but declined to elaborate.

Seen for most of the last decade as a symbol of Brazil's buoyant capital markets, IPOs have languished in the past two years as prices sank for many names that went public. While most markets have gradually recovered from the impact of the global financial crisis of 2008, IPOs remain out of favor.

Pinto's predictions come after the abrupt tumble in listings over the past two years. Only 11 initial public offerings were completed in 2011, with eight pricing at the bottom of or below the suggested price range, data by Ernst & Young showed. The same number of companies had IPOs in 2010.

That is a sharp drop from 2007, when more than 70 companies went public, and seven of every 10 deals priced within the suggested range. Brazilian companies raised more funds from IPOs between 2006 and 2008 than they did in the prior two decades.