SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's elimination of a tax on stock purchases by foreigners has improved conditions for more than 40 companies eyeing initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2012, stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Thursday.

Foreign investment accounted for about 70 percent of new share sales raising 370.7 billion reais ($206 billion) on the exchange since 2004, according to a BM&FBovespa statement.

The tax cut was one of several aggressive moves the government announced on Thursday to boost consumption and investment in Latin America's biggest economy in order to shield it from a widening global financial crisis.

BM&FBovespa shares rose 6 percent on Thursday after the announcement boosted the outlook for trading volumes and transaction fees.